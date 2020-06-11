Chris Janson @ Sandwich Fair 9/11 Still a Go
Country fans our fingers are crossed that we are going to get a concert from CHRIS JANSON Friday September 11th @ the Sandwich Fair. The fair released a statement yesterday:
SANDWICH FAIR NEWS ALERTS (From their Facebook Page)
As of 6/10/20….Planning for the Sandwich Fair is still underway. The fair has NOT been canceled at this time. The Sandwich Association Fair Board will be making a final decision to proceed or not in mid July. The board is hoping that the State of Illinois health guidelines evolve regarding large events and will provide a path to allow events like the Sandwich Fair in September over the next month. The board has been and will be following the state and local health guidelines for the fair and all rental events on the fairgrounds. If there does not appear to be a path to having the event by mid July, that will cause the Fair and all rental events to be not held this year. All announcements about the fair will be on sandwichfair.com and our Facebook page, The Sandwich Fair Association- Sandwich, Illinois. On a side note, there is another Sandwich Fair that is held annually in October in New Hampshire that canceled over a month ago. This has caused numerous calls and speculation on social media. Please help the fair out and be sure of your sources before sharing and commenting. If we do have the fair, this may cause people to have already determined the event has been canceled and not show up event though it has not. Thank You.
TICKETS
Cost: $35 Pit Area (separate area close to the stage with limited availability, standing only, no chairs) and $25 Festival Style (Standing, Bleachers, Bring Your Chair). Handicapped seating area (see chart below), please purchase the $25 tickets and you will be directed to the area by event staff. Does not include gate entry into fair. Concert gate opens at 6:30pm.
Tickets will be available for purchase online starting July 15th. Tickets will be available for purchase in person during the fair at the main stage/grandstand ticket office.
The Sandwich Fair runs Wednesday Sep 9th thru Sunday Sep 13th
CAN I BUY MAIN STAGE AND TRACK TICKETS ONLINE THROUGHOUT THE FAIR DATES?
Yes. There is no deadline for purchase. Tickets can be purchased up until the event. Once a ticket is purchased online, you will receive a email with a link. Click on the link, and print out your ticket at home and bring it to the event. No tickets are mailed. Track and main stage tickets are available until sold out—online or at the main stage ticket office. Event tickets do not include admission to the fair.