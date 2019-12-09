Chris Janson Returns to Chicagoland – Details Here!
Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP
“Fix a Drink,” “Buy Me a Boat,” “Drunk Girl,” and more – 2019 ACM Award Winner, Chris Janson brings his hit songs to the Egyptian Theatre, on Saturday, February 29th.
[And, yes, there will be a 29th of February, since 2020 will be a “leap year.”]
Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show go on sale Friday, December 13th.
But you can get in on a special pre-sale, Thursday the 12th at 10:00 a.m., with the password GOODVIBES. Take that HERE. Or call: 815.758.1215