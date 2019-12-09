      Weather Alert

Chris Janson Returns to Chicagoland – Details Here!

Dec 9, 2019 @ 3:18pm
“Fix a Drink,” “Buy Me a Boat,” “Drunk Girl,” and more – 2019 ACM Award Winner, Chris Janson brings his hit songs to the Egyptian Theatre, on Saturday, February 29th.

[And, yes, there will be a 29th of February, since 2020 will be a “leap year.”]

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show go on sale Friday, December 13th.

But you can get in on a special pre-sale, Thursday the 12th at 10:00 a.m., with the password GOODVIBES.  Take that HERE.  Or call:  815.758.1215

 

