Chris Janson Presented with Conservation Aid Award – Not his First Honor

February 19, 2024 11:30AM CST
Chris Janson, speaking on stage in Nashville 2018

The National Wild Turkey Federation awarded Chris Janson with its Conservation Aid Award on Thursday, February 15th.

Richard Childress, a former NASCAR driver, and Johnny Morris, the founder and CEO of Bass Pro Shops, recognized Janson for his dedication to land preservation, and to responsible recreational hunting.

Janson has received the Bass Pro Shops Hunter’s Best Friend Award, Bass Pro Shops Fisherman’s Best Friend Award, Lee Greenwood Patriot Award, TNWF Conservation Sharing The Harvest Award, and Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida‘s Outstanding Achievements in Conservation Award, for his continued advocacy for conservation.

Who deserves a conservation award in your community?

