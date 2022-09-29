98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

CHRIS JANSON LEAVES WARNER

September 29, 2022 8:48AM CDT
CHRIS JANSON LEAVES WARNER
Chris Janson has signed with Big Machine Label Group in partnership with his own imprint, Harpeth 60 Records. He was previously signed with Warner Music Nashville since 2015, releasing four albums. His latest, All In, was just released in April.

Chris shared the news on social media by posting a picture of him flanked by Big Machine executives writing, “This opportunity is an absolute dream come true, and I’m honored to be working with such a talented crew and roster of artists. (Producer) Julian Raymond and I are hitting the studio for this first album, and we are on the fast track for great new music!”

Other artists on the Big Machine roster include Lady A, Brett Young, Riley Green and Chris’ protoge, Shane Profitt.

