CHRIS JANSON HELPS RAISE $300,000 FOR MILITARY FAMILIES

Chris Janson joined forces with Bass Pro Shops to commemorate Military Family Appreciation Month and Veteran’s Day and raised $300,000.
The intention of the in-store, “round up at the register” campaign was to fund at least 20 scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members via the nonprofit organization, Folds of Honor.
Through a press release, Chris stated, “I look forward to one day being able to meet some of the recipients and tell them personally what their ultimate sacrifice means to me and my family.”
They raised nearly 3 times more than expected. The initiative was inspired by his current single “Bye Mom,” a tribute to his friend and co-writer’s mom, who passed away late last year.
I am so thankful for the generosity and support from everyone who donated to @BassProShops round-up at the register campaign. It does my heart good to know that we raised $300,000 for @FoldsofHonor and we are able to provide so many scholarships. pic.twitter.com/hU5oFfEfcS
— Chris Janson (@janson_chris) November 22, 2021
