CHRIS JANSON HELPS RAISE $300,000 FOR MILITARY FAMILIES

Nov 23, 2021 @ 4:59am

Chris Janson joined forces with Bass Pro Shops to commemorate Military Family Appreciation Month and Veteran’s Day and raised $300,000.

The intention of the in-store, “round up at the register” campaign was to fund at least 20 scholarships for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members via the nonprofit organization, Folds of Honor.

Through a press release, Chris stated, “I look forward to one day being able to meet some of the recipients and tell them personally what their ultimate sacrifice means to me and my family.”

They raised nearly 3 times more than expected. The initiative was inspired by his current single “Bye Mom,” a tribute to his friend and co-writer’s mom, who passed away late last year.

