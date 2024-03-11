CHRIS JANSON DROPS NEW SINGLE

Source: YouTube

Chris Janson has dropped his new single, “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get.” Through a press release, he said: “There is no better way to describe me on a daily basis. This song is 100% authentic, every word. It’s fun, it’s rowdy and it’s the truth. Roll your window down and crank it up!”

Chris has added the song to his tour and you’ll find him on the road for a few shows with Cody Johnson. And he also has dates with Poison’s Bret Michaels this summer.