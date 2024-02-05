Chris Janson, Dolly Parton, Michael Ray + more cover Lynyrd Skynyrd on new tribute album

Some of your favorite country singers are paying tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd on a new album, Anthems – Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Assembled by former Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, the 13-song project features covers of Skynyrd classics by Dolly Parton (“Freebird”), Chris Janson (“The Ballad of Curtis Loew”), Lee Brice (“Workin’ for MCA”), Brooks & Dunn‘s Ronnie Dunn (“Sweet Home Alabama”), Michael Ray (“I Know a Little”), Shenandoah‘s Marty Raybon (“Gimme Three Steps”) and more.

“This project has been a year in the making, but when the fans hear it they will understand why it took so long,” says Len Snow, president of Get Joe Records, which has released the album.

“Artimus is legendary within the Southern Rock space. The music that Lynyrd Skynyrd made will always live as a part of rock history,” he adds. “This album honors that music and gives Artimus a way to honor his former bandmates.”

Anthems – Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd is out now where you enjoy music.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.