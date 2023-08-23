98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Janson Brings Surprise Guest on Stage – THIS Reality TV Star

August 23, 2023 11:30AM CDT
Share
Chris Janson Brings Surprise Guest on Stage – THIS Reality TV Star
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Janson performs at the Big Machine Label Group Lunch during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images)

Chris Janson Sings ‘Outlaw Ways’ with Dog the Bounty Hunter

Chris Janson surprised fans at a recent show, by bringing out Dog the Bounty Hunter, for a duet of “Outlaw Ways.”  Chris wrote the song as a thank you.

Janson shared a sentimental story, about how Dog would invite Chris, and his wife, to events, and would introduce them to his fans.  It is a kind and generous gesture, which has stayed with Janson, to this day, he says.

The “Done” performer acknowledged that he hadn’t performed the song, since he created it for Chapman’s reality series, Dog and Beth on the Hunt.

Who supported you when you had very little?

More about:
#ChrisJanson
#DogTheBountyHunter
#OutlawWays
#ReturnTheFavor

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Keep Your Home Cool with No AC - Here's How
4

BLAKE SHELTON IS TEASING A FREE SHOW
5

THE ROUTE TO $180 MILLION

Recent Posts