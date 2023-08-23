Chris Janson Brings Surprise Guest on Stage – THIS Reality TV Star

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 15: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Chris Janson performs at the Big Machine Label Group Lunch during CRS 2023 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 15, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images)

Chris Janson Sings ‘Outlaw Ways’ with Dog the Bounty Hunter

Chris Janson surprised fans at a recent show, by bringing out Dog the Bounty Hunter, for a duet of “Outlaw Ways.” Chris wrote the song as a thank you.

Janson shared a sentimental story, about how Dog would invite Chris, and his wife, to events, and would introduce them to his fans. It is a kind and generous gesture, which has stayed with Janson, to this day, he says.

The “Done” performer acknowledged that he hadn’t performed the song, since he created it for Chapman’s reality series, Dog and Beth on the Hunt.

