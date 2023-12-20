98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chris Janson and Bret Michaels are teaming up!?

December 20, 2023 8:48AM CST
Share
Source: YouTube
According to the announcement, Michaels and Janson perform each other’s biggest hits, including Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, “Talk Dirty To Me” and “Your Mama Don’t Dance” as well as Janson’s “Fix a Drink”, “Good Vibes” and “Buy Me A Boat”.

The “Drunk Girl” singer said, “I’ve been a lifelong fan of Bret and, of course, Poison, because that’s the music I was raised on. The experience was unbelievable. It was just totally that every second that I was around him, especially when I was up on stage. It was blowing my own mind that it was actually happening.”

Check It Out

Popular Posts

1

Who's Got Better Sense of Direction? Country Folk or City Slickers?
2

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FEATURE: What's Your Most Important Asset for Online Dating? THIS.
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: One Partner Making Most Decisions = Bad Relationship

Recent Posts