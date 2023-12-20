Chris Janson and Bret Michaels are teaming up!?
December 20, 2023 8:48AM CST
Source: YouTube
According to the announcement, Michaels and Janson perform each other’s biggest hits, including Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”, “Talk Dirty To Me” and “Your Mama Don’t Dance” as well as Janson’s “Fix a Drink”, “Good Vibes” and “Buy Me A Boat”.
The “Drunk Girl” singer said, “I’ve been a lifelong fan of Bret and, of course, Poison, because that’s the music I was raised on. The experience was unbelievable. It was just totally that every second that I was around him, especially when I was up on stage. It was blowing my own mind that it was actually happening.”
