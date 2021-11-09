      Weather Alert

CHRIS JANSON AND BASS PRO TEAM UP ON VETERAN’S DAY CAMPAIGN

Nov 9, 2021 @ 7:09am
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 10: Recording Artist Chris Janson performs during award ceremony at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for Musicians On Call)
Chris Janson has teamed up with Bass Pro Shops to commemorate Military Family Appreciation Month and Veteran’s Day. Now through November 13th, Bass Pro Shops is hosting an in-store “round-up at the register” campaign to help fund at least 20 scholarships (a minimum of $100,000) for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled service members via national nonprofit organization Folds of Honor. The campaign was inspired by Chris’ latest single, “Bye Mom.”

He said, “I’m so grateful to my friends at Bass Pro Shops for doing the round-up at the register this week through Folds of Honor. I couldn’t be more humbled that ‘Bye Mom’ inspired such a great opportunity. This week you can round up every purchase at Bass Pro Shops, and the proceeds will go to our great servicemen and women and their families. Thank you to our veterans this Thursday and always.”

On December 11th, Chris will serve as the grand marshal at the local Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee Christmas Day parade where he will team up with Bass Pro Shops and the Franklin High School fishing team to pass out rods and reels to children along the route.

 

