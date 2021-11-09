CHRIS JANSON AND BASS PRO TEAM UP ON VETERAN’S DAY CAMPAIGN

He said, “I’m so grateful to my friends at Bass Pro Shops for doing the round-up at the register this week through Folds of Honor. I couldn’t be more humbled that ‘Bye Mom’ inspired such a great opportunity. This week you can round up every purchase at Bass Pro Shops, and the proceeds will go to our great servicemen and women and their families. Thank you to our veterans this Thursday and always.”
On December 11th, Chris will serve as the grand marshal at the local Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee Christmas Day parade where he will team up with Bass Pro Shops and the Franklin High School fishing team to pass out rods and reels to children along the route.
