Chris Evans Explains His Dog’s Bad Haircut

Chris Evans is a true gem and Captain America. So there’s that.
I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it. It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals. (He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great) #Quarantinelife
A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans) on May 4, 2020 at 10:05am PDT
He also played the bro challenge.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFXXSCjNrp0