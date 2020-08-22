Chris Cornell family “heartbroken” over vandalized Seattle statue
Mat Hayward/Getty ImagesThe Seattle statue memorializing Chris Cornell has been vandalized.
The late Soundgarden frontman’s widow Vicky Cornell shared a photo on her Instagram of the defaced statue, which appears to be covered in white paint. In the caption, she writes that she and her children are “heartbroken” over the vandalism.
“The statue is not only art, but a tribute to Chris, his incomparable musical legacy and everything that he stood for,” Vicky says. “It represents Chris, who is beloved not only in Seattle, but worldwide.”
Vicky writes that the vandalism was not part of the ongoing protests in Seattle against racism and police brutality, but was “carried out by a single disturbed individual at 6am in an attempt to besmirch Chris’ legacy.”
“I’m so grateful to the fans who stood up to support and showed such immense love,” Vicky writes. “After hearing about it, they made their way there in the middle of the night with supplies and tried to clean it up.”
“The statue will be restored,” she adds. “Hate will not win.”
That statue is located outside Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture. It was unveiled in October 2018 during a ceremony attended by Chris’ three children Lily, Toni and Christopher, and his Soundgarden band mates Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd.
By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.