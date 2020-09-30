Chris Cornell earns first posthumous number-one single with Guns N’ Roses cover
Credit: Steven Lyon Chris Cornell has earned a posthumous number-one single with his cover of Guns N’ Roses‘ “Patience.”
The track has taken the top spot on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Songs chart, making it the first recording from the late Soundgarden frontman to hit number one on a Billboard ranking following his death in May 2017.
Cornell had conquered Mainstream Rock Songs as a soloist just once before, with his Zac Brown Band collaboration “Heavy Is the Head.” He also led the chart a total of eight times between fronting Soundgarden and Audioslave.
The Cornell estate released the “Patience” cover this past July on what would’ve been the musician’s 56th birthday. He’d originally recorded it in 2016.
By Josh Johnson
