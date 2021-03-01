Chris and Morgane Stapleton Appear on HGTV’s Home Town to Renovate an Airstream
If you’re a big fan of Chris Stapleton, you might want to watch one of the home improvement shows on HGTV. The latest season (Season 4) of Home Town features a project he and his wife (A.K.A bandmate/backup singer), Morgane, offered to hosts Erin and Ben Napier.
Pop Culture‘s Tania Hussain offers a full article about how Stapleton became friends with one of the TV hosts, and how they’re renovating his old camper. Hussain includes a video preview of the episode “Town or Country,” which originally aired on May 25th.
Chris met Ben when they were students at Ole Miss. Now, their families have become close. Hussain writes, “the Stapletons recognized the HGTV couple at a concert of theirs almost two years ago, the four began a surprising friendship that stemmed out of common interests and mutual friends.”
So, the Stapletons gave the Airstream camper to the Napiers… But it needed to be completely gutted and re-sealed. When they didn’t know what to do with it, Erin and Ben did. They had been wanting to travel with their little daughter, who has named it “Jolene.” Their daughter’s favorite singer is not Stapleton, however. As you can tell, it’s Dolly Parton.
In the episode, the two couples FaceTime, to share the progress of the renovation.
From Pop Culture: “‘So, the awning, this is the original one that was on it when y’all had it, but we had it totally cleaned. It’s all in tip-top shape,’ Ben (says) as Erin moves the phone around the Airstream’s new and shiny features. When Erin moves into the mobile home to show Stapleton and Morgane a closer view of the renovation, Morgane exclaims in shock over the makeover.”
The most recent Home Town season premiere on HGTV earned the No. 2 ranking for the most-streamed season premiere episode in the platform’s history. It drew 3.9 million total viewers, among upscale audiences. The show has also been a consistent top-five cable program for HGTV in the 25 to 54 age group, in its time slot.
Home Town is produced from Laurel, Mississippi.
[The photo shows a similar kind of camper, which is pulled by a truck, like the Airstream – which looks more like a silver bullet.]