Chocolate Cuts Risk Of Dying Young!

May 16, 2022 @ 4:01pm
Fudge Covered Chocolate Cookies with Mint Flavor

A new study by the US National Cancer Institute in Maryland reveals that eating chocolate slashes the risk of dying young by 12%.Eating chocolate on a regular basis cuts the risk of heart disease and cancer by 16%. People, who eat the equivalent of two chocolate bars a week are four times less likely to suffer from diabetes than those, who eat none.

Professor Jiaqi Huang says, Flavonoids boost the health of blood vessels. The study may partially allay concerns regarding adverse health outcomes from low-to-moderate chocolate consumption”.

