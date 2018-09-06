Chocolate Chip Cookies Are as Addicting as Cocaine

According to a new study out of Ohio State University, it turns out chocolate chip cookies are just about as addictive as COCAINE. Here’s why . . .

1. Sugar is incredibly addictive, which you probably know already. And chocolate chip cookies are loaded with the stuff . . . with more than two teaspoons per cookie.

2. The fat in the cookies also gets you hooked.

3. The chocolate chips have a small amount of a compound that trigger your brain in the same spot that WEED does, which makes you happy.

4. And finally, the nostalgia that comes from the taste and especially the smell of the cookies gives you another temporary shot of good feelings.

So when those four things come together, it’s kind of amazing that we’re not all shoving chocolate chip cookies into our mouths RIGHT NOW. Here’s more from Inquisitr.