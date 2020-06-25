Chloe x Halle’s “Do It” earns them their first Billboard Hot 100 single
Freeform/Aaron Poole
Chloe x Halle have officially earned their first Billboard Hot 100 single, with “Do It.”
Hailing from their latest album, Ungodly Hour, the track entered the Hot 100 singles chart at #83. It also landed at number six on the R&B Streaming Songs list, followed by another fan-favorite on the album, “Forgive Me,” which arrived at number 11.
Even more impressive, Ungodly Hour debuted at #2 on the Top R&B Albums chart, and landed at number 16 on the all-genre Billboard 200 albums chart.
“Do It” also debuted at #36 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and jumped five spots to #37 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and seven spots to #7 on the Hot R&B Songs chart.
Ungodly Hour explores Chloe x Halle’s growth into adulthood, as the young protégés of Beyoncé. The sibling duo expressed their appreciation and gratitude to fans last week for rocking with the new album.
“Flowing in gratitude. Thank you all for all of the support x listening to the album x rocking with us,” Chloe x Halle wrote on Instagram. “Only going up from here. God is so good.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.