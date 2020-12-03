Chloe x Halle talk having creative control and exposing themselves in their music

Arielle Bobb-WillisR&B singing duo Chloe x Halle have had an exceptional year after releasing their sophomore album,Ungodly Hour, and a slew of memorable a cappella performances.
Their success led the Grammy-nominated sisters to be featured in this year’s Billboard Women in Music issue and receive the Rising Star Award at Billboard’s upcoming event.
On Ungodly Hour, the girls delivered 13 tracks about self-worth, relationships woes, and love on fan-favorites “Tipsy,” “Busy Boy” and their Billboard Hot 100 hit “Do It.”
The duo’s sophomore album debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart and recently landed three Grammy nominations, including one for Best Progressive R&B album.
In their Billboard interview, Chloe describes their undeniable connection in terms of vocal range and production as a “beautiful melting pot.”
The girls gave their parents “a lot of” credit for allowing them to be expressive and “expose ourselves in the music,” says Halle. But some credit also goes to their mentor Beyoncé, who gives them “full creative control.”
“What’s really cool is that she gives us complete freedom,” adds Chloe. “She has been in this game since she was so young, and she knows what it feels like to be able to use her voice. She doesn’t take that away from us, and she lets us create the art we want to create.”
The 15th annual Billboard Women in Music Award virtual showcase will be live-streamed December 10 on BillboardWomenInMusic.com at 8 p.m. EST.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.