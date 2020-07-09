Chloe X Halle set to perform at the virtual 2020 GLAAD Media Awards

BET Awards 2020/Getty Images via Getty ImagesThe 2020 GLAAD Media Awards are going virtual for this year’s ceremony.
Grammy-nominated and Beyoncé-endorsed duo Chloe x Halle will offer a special performance at the ceremony, most likely from their famous tennis court, which plays a significant part in their viral performances.
Other special guests include Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe, Lil Nas X, The L Word: Generation Q‘s Brian Michael Smith, WWE’s Sonya Deville, comedian Benito Skinner, and the cast and producers of the award-winning series Pose, including Angelica Ross.
The virtual event will be hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere and will be livestreamed on GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube page on Thursday, July 30, at 8 p.m. ET.
GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a statement, “As this year’s Media Awards go virtual, we hope to send a powerful message to LGBTQ people that in the midst of this culturally and politically divisive time, our visibility and voices have never been more important.”
The GLAAD awards is the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organization, which honors various individuals in media and entertainment for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.
By Rachel George
