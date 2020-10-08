Chloe x Halle, Saint Jhn & Chance the Rapper to perform for the Pepsi Unmute Your Voice concert

Freeform/Aaron PooleChance the Rapper, Saint Jhn, and Chloe x Halle will perform at the Pepsi Unmute Your Voice concert on Triller.
“SPREAD THE WORD! I’m doing another virtual concert on Thursday and make sure you’re registered to vote!,” tweeted Chance, who had his first virtual concert last month, hosted by Ralph Lauren.
Beyoncé’s protégés Chloe x Halle said they are “soooo ready to perform at the concert.” The sibling singing duo are known for their memorable tennis court performances, so fans will be in for a treat.
The Pepsi Unmute Your Voice concert is presented by Rock the Vote and will also feature performances from Demi Lovato, Brett Young and Ava Max. With less than 30 days until the presidential election, Rock the Vote wants to help artists use their platform to encourage fans to amplify their voices by voting.
“Talking without voting is like speaking on mute. Unmute your future,” reads a statement on the concert’s website.
The shows kick off Thursday, October 8th and Friday, October 9th, starting at 8 p.m. ET.
For more resources on how to register to vote or get involved, visit RocktheVote.Org/Pepsi.
By Rachel George
