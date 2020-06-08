Chloe x Halle and Megan Thee Stallion perform for YouTube’s ‘Dear Class of 2020’
Freeform/Aaron Poole
Chloe x Halle celebrated the graduating class of 2020 with a performance of “Do It,” the latest single off their upcoming album, Ungodly Hour.
The sister singing duo delivered a pitch-perfect performance during YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 virtual graduation on Sunday, headlined by Barack and Michelle Obama.
Amid the cancellation of commencement ceremonies across the country due to COVID-19, the event was held to honor graduating college and high school seniors remotely, with a star-studded list of celebrities, artists, musicians and more to help celebrate.
After inspirational speeches from the Obamas, Beyoncé, and more, Megan Thee Stallion kicked off YouTube’s smashing after-party with a sizzling performance. She danced and twerked around the living room and kitchen, performing a medley of her hits including “Big Ole Freak,” “Hot Girl Summer,” and “Captain Hook,” all while wearing an orange and pink two-piece outfit.
The Houston hottie slipped into something more glitzy and hit a split move for “Cash S***,” and the viral TikTok dance to her #1 Billboard Hot 100 “Savage Remix.”
Chloe x Halle’s sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, arrives this Friday, June 12th, after its release was postponed “in solidarity of all the beautiful black lives lost.”
By Rachel George
