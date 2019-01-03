CHIPOTLE DEBUTS ‘LIFESTYLE BOWLS’ FOR PALEO, KETO, AND WHOLE30 DIETERS

Chipotle is trying to make sure you still eat there despite any New Year’s resolutions you might have made. The fast-casual chain announced the debut of its new Lifestyle Bowls on Tuesday (January 1st), each designed to feed customers “who have committed to living a healthier lifestyle.” The the new offerings include a Whole30® Salad Bowl with lettuce, carnitas, veggies, tomato salsa and guac; a Paleo Salad Bowl with lettuce, barbacoa, veggies, green salsa and guac; a Keto Salad Bowl with lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guac; and a Double Protein Bowl with white rice, black beans, red salsa, lettuce, sour cream and an entire portion each of chicken and steak. You’ll only be able them by name online or through the Chipotle app for in-store pick-up, but you can still get them in-store by asking for the same ingredients. Here’s the complete story from Fox.