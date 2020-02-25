Chinatown Restaurant Crawl Took Place To Overcome Coronavirus Fear
Business owners in Chicago’s Chinatown are being proactive after their businesses took a drop in sales after the coronavirus surfaced. Some merchants in the community are still reporting a 80 percent or more dip in business. A restaurant crawl was held last night in Chicago’s Chinatown Square designed to support business and fight off fear. An organizer of the event says there are no confirmed cases in the area and the food is safe. Meanwhile, on the global front, the economic effects of the outbreak were seen yesterday on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than one thousand points, marking its worst day in two years.