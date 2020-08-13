Chika, Mulatto, 24KGoldn & more react to securing a spot on ‘XXL’s 2020 Freshmen Class list
Leeor Wild Chika, Mulatto, Jack Harlow, Rod Wave and more of today’s hottest young artists have been inducted into the lyrically challenging 2020 XXL Freshman Class.
It’s one the highest honors an up-and-coming artist can receive to be recognized by XXL’s annual list, which featured DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion last year.
Other inductees into the Freshman Class include Five Foreign, Calboy, Lil Keed, Polo G, NLE Choppa, Baby Keem, Lil Tjay, and 24kGoldn.
According to XXL, the late rapper Pop Smoke was the first artist chosen for this year’s list, an honor “he happily accepted” in January. Pop was shot and killed a month later during a home invasion in Los Angeles.
Chika, Mulatto and other artists on this year’s roster took to Twitter to share the exciting news. Chika, who’s writing a “Black country song” for Snoop Dogg, called it “win for her whole team.”
Atlanta’s Mulatto said it was a “huge goal” of hers to get the XXL recognition she’s always dreamed of. “Now it’s finally my turn,” she tweeted. “Mama, I’m a[n] XXL Freshmen.“
Louisville rapper Jack Harlow has been rising steadlily since his chart-topping single, “What’s Poppin,” which received a smashing remix earlier this year with DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez and a co-sign from Justin Beiber.
Harlow is also the first rapper from Kentucky to be a part of the XXL Freshman Class. Similarly, 24KGoldn is the first San Francisco rapper to make the list.
“This victory ain’t just for me!! This for all artists with no industry plugs or co-signs, just good music n straight hustle,” 24KGoldn tweeted. “This is for the dreamers.”
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.