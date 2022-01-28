Chief’s: Eric Church Opens his Signature Venue in Nashville

Eric Church has joined the likes of Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Jason Aldean and Miranda Lambert with plans to establish his own restaurant, bar and music venue in downtown Nashville. He has partnered with real estate and hospitality entrepreneur Ben Weprin as co-owners of new six-story property called Chief’s at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Broadway in Music City.
Eric said, “I remember driving through downtown Nashville over 20 years ago with a pawn shop guitar, riding shotgun in a beat-to-hell truck just trying to chase a dream. Chief’s is the culmination of catching that dream. Like everything else we do in our career, I wouldn’t even attempt a project like this if I didn’t think it would be the best, so that’s what Chief’s will be: The best.”
Chief’s will take over the former Cotton Eyed Joe building, with renowned Charleston pitmaster and James Beard Award winner Rodney Scott bringing his Whole Hog BBQ to Nashville.
Of his new collaboration with Ben Weprin and Rodney Scott, Eric said, “Together we will create an experience unique to Nashville and absolutely unparalleled in the world of music, food, fellowship and entertainment. This is my hometown. This is personal. This matters. Every detail of Chief’s will feel that way. I cannot wait to get started. See you in 2023.”