Chick-fil-A Is Our Favorite Fast Food Spot for the Seventh Year in a Row!

An annual study looks at the big fast food chains, and it ranks them according to customer satisfaction by looking at things like food quality, order accuracy, and how nice the employees are. And for the seventh year in a row, CHICK-FIL-A is #1.
The top fast food spots this year are: Chick-fil-A . . . Domino’s . . . KFC . . . Starbucks . . . Five Guys . . . Panera Bread . . . Pizza Hut . . . and then a four-way tie between Arby’s, Chipotle, Dunkin’, and Papa John’s.
They looked at over 20 fast food chains, and McDonald’s ranked LAST. Just behind Wendy’s, Sonic, Popeyes, and Jack in the Box.