Chicago’s New Indoor Mask Mandate Begins Today

Masks are once again required indoors for people in Chicago beginning today. All people over the age of two need to wear face coverings in stores, restaurants and other public spaces, regardless of their vaccination status. The mandate was announced this week in response to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the city. Earlier this week, the city was averaging more than 400 new COVID cases per day. Masks are not required in outdoor public settings under the city’s rules, but businesses can set their own rules for their properties.