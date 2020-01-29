Chicago’s museums have you covered in February.
If your ready to get out of the house in February we have just the ticket (pun intended). The Field Museum and Shedd Aquarium are offering free general admission to Illinois residents the 3rd-7th, 10th-14th,and the 24th-28th this February! You will need proof that you and your family are residents and there are a few restrictions but hey, It’s a break from sitting around the house right?
Several other city museums are offering free admission and other deals this as well you can get all the information right here.