      Weather Alert

Chicago’s COVID-19 Travel Advisory Updated

Dec 29, 2021 @ 11:35am

Nearly every U.S. state and territory is now covered by Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory. City health officials added Louisiana, South Carolina and the Virgin Islands back onto its advisory yesterday, leaving just Montana and Guam as the only places not currently listed. The additions follow a massive surge in COVID cases locally and around the country. The advisory asks that unvaccinated people traveling to Chicago from listed states or territories get tested for the virus before and after the trip and quarantine upon arrival.

