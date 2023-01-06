Chicagoland Speedway Set to Host First-Ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Round

Chicagoland Speedway will host a first of its kind event in 2023. The SuperMotocross League announced that zMAX Dragway and Chicagoland Speedway will host the first-ever SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff Rounds in September after the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship both conclude.

SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1 will take place on Saturday, September 9 at zMAX Dragway in Concord, N.C. and Playoff 2 will take place on Saturday, September 23 at Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Ill. As previously announced, the SuperMotocross World Championship Final will take place on Saturday, October 14, in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

For more information go to Chicagolandspeedway.com.