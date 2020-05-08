Chicagoland Speedway Announces NASCAR Weekend Canceled
Chicagoland Speedway has confirmed with what WJOL News reported earlier in the week, there will be no NASCAR in Joliet this summer. Chicagoland Speedway’s NASCAR Cup Series weekend has officially been canceled as part of the revised NASCAR schedule. The NASCAR Cup Series weekend was originally scheduled for June 18-21.
Ticketholders for the Chicagoland NASCAR Cup Series weekend may elect to receive a credit for the full amount plus an additional 20% of the total amount paid to apply towards future race events. NASCAR returns to competition on Sunday, May 17 at Darlington Raceway.