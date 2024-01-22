Chicagoans Determined to Preserve… a Rat Hole?

Call it the Windy City for its politicians, the City of Big Shoulders for its big heart, but call us a little crazy, sometimes. I’m from Chicago, so I do see the humor in this… I hope you do. 🙂

Chicagoans are trying so hard to preserve a beloved rat hole, which has existed since the 1990s.

The rodent-shaped indent was formed on West Roscoe Street, decades ago, presumably when a rat stepped in wet cement. Visitors even left gifts for “Chimley,” that’s the nickname for the rodent who created the print.

However, after an unknown person filled in the hole, neighbors worked tirelessly to remove the plaster while it was wet.

“I just don’t understand why everyone’s trying to block our good time,” Reese Klemm said. “All I wanted to do was leave a cute little quarter in respect of the rat hole.”

(Dig up a little more, here: UPI)