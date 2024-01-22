98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chicagoans Determined to Preserve… a Rat Hole?

January 22, 2024 1:00PM CST
Share
Chicagoans Determined to Preserve… a Rat Hole?
Photo Taken In United States, Chicago
Call it the Windy City for its politicians, the City of Big Shoulders for its big heart, but call us a little crazy, sometimes.  I’m from Chicago, so I do see the humor in this…  I hope you do.  🙂

Chicagoans are trying so hard to preserve a beloved rat hole, which has existed since the 1990s.

The rodent-shaped indent was formed on West Roscoe Street, decades ago, presumably when a rat stepped in wet cement.  Visitors even left gifts for “Chimley,” that’s the nickname for the rodent who created the print.

However, after an unknown person filled in the hole, neighbors worked tirelessly to remove the plaster while it was wet.

I just don’t understand why everyone’s trying to block our good time,” Reese Klemm said.  “All I wanted to do was leave a cute little quarter in respect of the rat hole.

(Dig up a little more, here:  UPI)

More about:
#ChicagoSenseofHumor
#ChicagoStyle
#Chimley
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#Neighbors
#RatHole
#UPI

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
5

Get exotic with George Straits’ new Justin Boots

Recent Posts