Chicago Voted Most Bed Bug-Infested City for 2nd Year in a Row

Jan 11, 2022 @ 6:23am
Macro photo of a bed bug
As if it’s high number of weekend shootings aren’t bad enough, Chicago has been named the most bed bug-infested city in America for the second year in a row.

The annual list, released by Orkin, also reveals huge jumps for Philadelphia, which climbed from 13th place to number two, and New York, which rose nine spots to number three. Rounding out the top five are Detroit and Baltimore, according to Orkin.

Newcomers this year include Harrisburg, Pennsylvania at number 42 and Lincoln, Nebraska at number 50, the list reveals. “Bed bugs are a concern for everyone because they are master hitchhikers, traveling home with people when they likely don’t realize it,” says Orkin entomologist Ben Hottel. “Their nature of hiding in difficult-to-find cracks and crevices can make them hard to control.”

