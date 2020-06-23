Chicago Transitioning To Phase Four Of COVID-19 Reopening Friday
Chicago will transition to phase four of the coronavirus reopening plan on Friday, joining the rest of the state. Phase four will allow additional businesses and public amenities to open with limited capacities and safeguards. Industries opening for the first time include indoor seating in bars and restaurants, museums and zoos, performance venues and summer camps and youth activities. Social gatherings will be limited to 50 people for indoor events and 100 for outdoors. Residents should continue social distancing and wearing a mask. If Chicago continues to make progress against COVID-19, restrictions will be loosened further within phase four.
Phase 4 – Revitalization: The rate of infection among those surveillance tested and the number of patients admitted
to the hospital continues to decline. Gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed, restaurants and bars reopen, travel
resumes, child care and schools reopen under guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health. Face coverings
and social distancing are the norm.
Phase 5 – Illinois Restored: With a vaccine or highly effective treatment widely available or the elimination of any
new cases over a sustained period, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions,
festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools and places of recreation can open with new
safety guidance and procedures in place reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until COVID-19 is defeated, this plan also recognizes that just as health metrics will tell us it is safe to move forward,
health metrics may also tell us to return to a prior phase. With a vaccine or highly effective treatment not yet
available, IDPH will be closely monitoring key metrics to immediately identify trends in cases and hospitalizations to
determine whether a return to a prior phase may become necessary
WHAT PHASE 4 LOOKS LIKE
There is a continued decline in the rate of infection in new COVID-19 cases. Hospitals have capacity and can quickly
adapt for a surge of new cases in their communities. Additional measures can be carefully lifted allowing for schools
and child care programs to reopen with social distancing policies in place. Restaurants can open with limited
capacity and following strict public health procedures, including personal protective equipment for employees.
Gatherings with 50 people or fewer will be permitted. Testing is widely available, and tracing is commonplace.
WHAT’S OPEN
Gatherings: Gatherings of 50 people or fewer are allowed with this limit subject to change based on latest data and
guidance
Travel: Travel should follow IDPH and CDC approved guidance
Health care: All health care providers are open
Education and child care: P-12 schools, higher education, all summer programs, and child care open with IDPH
approved safety guidance
Outdoor Recreation: All outdoor recreation allowed
Businesses:
• Manufacturing: All manufacturing open with IDPH approved safety guidance
• “Non-essential” businesses: All employees return to work with IDPH approved safety guidance; Employers
are encouraged to provide accommodations for COVID-19-vulnerable employees
• Bars and restaurants: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
• Personal care services and health clubs: All barbershops, salons, spas and health and fitness clubs open
with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
• Entertainment: Cinema and theaters open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
• Retail: Open with capacity limits and IDPH approved safety guidance
HOW WE MOVE TO THE NEXT PHASE
Post-pandemic: Vaccine, effective and widely available treatment, or the elimination of new cases over a sustained
period of time through herd immunity or other factors.
WHAT COULD CAUSE US TO MOVE BACK
IDPH will closely monitor data and receive on-the-ground feedback from local health departments and regional
healthcare councils and will recommend moving back to the previous phase based on the following factors:
• Sustained rise in positivity rate
• Sustained increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness
• Reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities
• Significant outbreak in the region that threatens the health of the region
WHAT PHASE 5 LOOKS LIKE
Testing, tracing and treatment are widely available throughout the state. Either a vaccine is developed to prevent
additional spread of COVID-19, a treatment option is readily available that ensures health care capacity is no longer a concern, or there are no new cases over a sustained period. All sectors of the economy reopen with new health and
hygiene practices permanently in place. Large gatherings of all sizes can resume. Public health experts focus on
lessons learned and building out the public health infrastructure needed to meet and overcome future challenges.
Heath care equity is made a priority to improve health outcomes and ensure vulnerable communities receive the
quality care they deserve.
WHAT’S OPEN
• All sectors of the economy reopen with businesses, schools, and recreation resuming normal operations with
new safety guidance and procedures.
• Conventions, festivals, and large events can take place.