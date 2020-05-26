      Weather Alert

Chicago Sees Deadliest Memorial Day Weekend Since 2015

May 26, 2020 @ 1:43pm

This year’s Memorial Day Weekend is the deadliest Chicago has seen since 2015.  The Sun Times reports at least ten people were killed and 32 others were wounded from Friday night to last night.  The city experienced a high number of shootings despite the state’s stay-at-home order being in place.  At the beginning of Memorial Day weekend, Police Superintendent David Brown announced opening a Summer Operations Center to centralize police resources in an effort to limit the gun violence.  Brown and other police leaders will be providing an overview of their weekend enforcement efforts today.

