Chicago Native, Singer-Songwriter John Prine Remembered as a ‘National Treasure’
FILE - In this June 20, 2017 file photo, John Prine poses in his office in Nashville, Tenn. Prine died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from complications of the coronavirus. He was 73. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Many in the music world are mourning the death of singer-songwriter, John Prine, including Bruce Springsteen.
Prine and Springsteen, who were dubbed the “new Dylans” after meeting backstage at a Bob Dylan concert in the 1970s.
The pair would eventually work together in 1988, sharing the stage to perform Prine’s song, “Paradise,” and in 1991. Springsteen handled background vocals on Prine’s “Take A Look At My Heart” from his album, The Missing Years.
“Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine,” Springsteen wrote on Twitter. “A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send love and prayers to his family.”
Prine was Born and raised in Maywood, Illinois, he attended Proviso East High School but is best known for his song writing skills. In 1974, singer David Allan Coe achieved considerable success on the country charts with “You Never Even Called Me by My Name”, co-written by Prine and Steve Goodman.
John Prine died, Tuesday, April 7th due to complications with COVID-19. He was 73. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and fans.