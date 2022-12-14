98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chicago Mayoral Candidates Take Part In Forum

December 14, 2022 12:00PM CST
A group of candidates running for Mayor of Chicago are seeking support on the Northwest Side.  Eight candidates took part in the 41st Ward’s Democrats Forum last night.  The group blasted incumbent Lori Lightfoot and challenger Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, who weren’t in attendance.  They also discussed public transit and crime and the city’s budget and taxes.  The ones who showed included Ja’Mal Green, Johnny Logalbo, Willie Wilson, Paul Vallas, Roderick Sawyer, Sophia King, Brandon Johnson and Kam Buckner.

