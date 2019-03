According to NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) we may see the Northern Lights on Saturday due to an unusual geomagnetic storm!

A giant cloud of charged particles from the solar corona — the layer of gas surrounding the sun — known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) is expected to arrive on Saturday.

This in turn could increase the reach and intensity of the aurora borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, to parts of the northern US over the weekend.