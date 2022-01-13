      Weather Alert

Chicago Man Struck And Killed While Walking Along Essington Road in Joliet

Jan 13, 2022 @ 6:00am

Joliet police department investigating a fatal pedestrian crash. On Wednesday, January 12th, at 5:43 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Essington Road for a vehicle accident with injuries involving a pedestrian. An initial investigation at the scene determined that a 45-year-old male pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that was northbound on Essington Road. The pedestrian was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The Will County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian as 45-year-old Mark Molitoris from Chicago. He was hit by a vehicle while walking along Essington Road. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

