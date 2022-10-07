98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chicago Man Arrested Following Bolingbrook Traffic Stop

October 7, 2022 3:44PM CDT
On October 6th at approximately 3:25 pm, members of the BPD Problem Oriented Policing Unit effected a traffic stop in the area of 115th St and Weber Rd for moving traffic violations. The driver of the vehicle had a revoked driver’s license and two active warrants for his arrest. During the subsequent investigation, officers recovered a loaded 9mm handgun and a quantity of cannabis from the vehicle. Juan Jose Morales, 32, of the 6000 block of Rhodes Ave in Chicago, was arrested and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, two active warrants, and multiple traffic offenses. Morales was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

