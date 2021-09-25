Chicago Launches New Effort To Get More People Vaccinated

Chicago is launching a new effort to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19. Mayor Lightfoot announced yesterday a new initiative called Protect Chicago 77. The goal of the program is to ensure that at least 77-percent of all Chicago residents age 12 and up start their vaccination series by the end of the year. Currently, just over 72-percent of eligible Chicagoans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The city will provide resources to help partners in this effort, including video offering tips to help individuals talk to their friends and family about the vaccine.