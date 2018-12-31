Chicago Football Party/Beach Party Trip Giveaway @ Wildhorse Bar & Grill in Joliet
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 30, 2018 @ 10:21 PM

Join WCCQ’s Roy Gregory this Sunday January 6th from 3:30pm-5:30pm @ the Wildhorse Bar & Grill at 2314 West Jefferson (Route 52) in Joliet. Watch the Monsters of the Midway in their first Playoff game in 7 years, plus register to win the FINAL trip for 2 on the Roy & Carol 2019 Beach Party at the Dreams Puerto Aventuras Resort & Spa in Mexico compliments of Apple Vacations. There are 3 ways you can qualify for the Roy & Carol Beach Party drawing.

  1. Listen to Roy & Carol at 8:15am and Bossman at 4:30pm to qualify
  2. Register thru the WCCQ Mobile App beginning Tuesday January 1st
  3. Stop by the Wildhorse Bar & Grill at 2314 West Jefferson (route 52) beginning at 3:30pm. Qualifiers will be drawn every 15 minutes beginning at 3:45pm.

Watch the Monsters of the Midway and enjoy these great specials!

Buckets of Domestic Beer for $9.83

Nacho Plate and 4-Wings for $9.83

Plus Wood Grilled Steak Taco Dinners on special for $9.83 during the broadcast!

Winner will be selected via a drawdown during halftime of the game. Winner must have a Valid Passport, be 21 or older, and pay taxes and fees associated with the trip no later than Thursday January 10th of $347.40 per person.

