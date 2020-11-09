Chicago Experiencing Record Breaking Warm Weather
Chicago is experiencing historically warm weather. The National Weather Service says yesterday’s high temperature of 76-degrees set a new record for November 8th. The previous record of 73-degrees was set in 1931. Sunday also marked the fifth consecutive day with a temperature of 70 degrees or higher in November, tying the old record of five-straight 70-degree days set November 15th to the 19th in 1953. More records could be broken over the next two days, with temps expected to be in the 70’s. (Metro News)