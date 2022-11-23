98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Chicago Encourages Residents to Shop Local During Holiday Season

November 23, 2022 12:02PM CST
Share
Chicago Encourages Residents to Shop Local During Holiday Season

Chicago leaders are encouraging local residents and visitors to support the local economy by spending at local small businesses.  Officials says it’s more important than ever to shop and dine locally during the holiday shopping season as the city’s economy continues to stabilize.  The holiday shopping season unofficially kicks-off during Thanksgiving weekend with dedicated days like Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday.

 

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Never Store THESE in Your Pantry, c/o Top Chefs
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Ways to Support Your Local Veterans and Those Who Serve Today

Recent Posts