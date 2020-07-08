Chicago Blackhawks Not Changing Name Or Logo
The Blackhawks are keeping their name and logo. Chicago released a statement saying they are committed to raising the bar even higher in their efforts to increase awareness of Native American culture. The announcement comes after the NFL’s Redskins and MLB’s Indians previously said they’d consider changing their names. The Hawks say their name and logo symbolizes Black Hawk of Illinois’ Sac and Fox Nation, whose leadership and life has inspired generations of Native Americans. The team will celebrate Black Hawk’s legacy by providing a platform for genuine dialogue with local and national Native American groups.