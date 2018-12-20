Chicago Bears Playoff Tickets on Sale Today!

Bears playoff tickets go on sale today (Thursday 12/20). Starting at 1 p.m., Fans may purchase tickets through Ticketmaster online at Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000 (800-943-4327 for the hearing impaired). There is a ticket limit of four (4) per order. Tickets will be priced for a divisional game (ranging from $120 to $615); a refund will be issued by Ticketmaster for the difference should the Bears host a wild card game instead of a divisional game. If necessary, NFC Championship Game tickets would go on sale at a later date. The Bears clinched the NFC North Division title after beating the Packers this past Sunday.

The Bears will be sending 5 players to the Pro Bowl this year. The Bears selected are outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, defensive backs Eddie Jackson and Kyle Fuller, and return specialist Tarik Cohen.