Chicago Asking Unvaccinated Travelers To Quarantine

Chicago is now asking unvaccinated travelers to quarantine when they arrive in the city. The precaution is part of the city’s travel advisory, which has been expanded to the rest of the U.S. except for Vermont. Unvaccinated travelers are advised to quarantine for seven days after arriving in Chicago, even if they test negative for COVID-19. In addition, city health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says new COVID cases are beginning to flatten in Chicago due to an increase in people wearing masks in indoor public places.