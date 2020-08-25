Chicago Area Could See Record Breaking Heat This Week
The Chicago area could experience record breaking heat this week. But forecasters haven’t issued any advisories yet because the humidity is expected to be relatively low. The National Weather Service says high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 90’s tomorrow and Thursday. A cold front moves in on Friday, making weekend temperatures more bearable in northern Illinois.
The high temperature Monday was 95, one degree shy of tying for the hottest day of 2020. On Tuesday, the high should also be 95, which is the current record high for Aug. 25, set in 2003.
The high for tomorrow is 96. The record for August 26th is 97 set in 1973 . 97 is also the record for Thursday. The forecast calls for a high of 96 , but the heat index is not likely to exceed 100 degrees, a threshold at which the weather service begins its warnings.
Good news for the weekend, A cold front moves in on Friday, making weekend temperatures more bearable in northern Illinois. (Metro Source News)
