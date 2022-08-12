98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
Chicago Alderman Ray Lopez Files Ordinance To Ban Changes To Soldier Field

August 12, 2022 2:10PM CDT
A member of Chicago’s City Council wants to prevent any changes to Soldier Field.  Fifteenth Ward Alderman and candidate for mayor Ray Lopez filed an order yesterday to ban the Tax Increment Financing money to the Chicago Park District if any alteration is made to the name Soldier Field of its monuments.  Mayor Lightfoot recently announced three proposals for renovations to the sports venue.  One includes a dome.

 

