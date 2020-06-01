Chester sings Nirvana: Watch a young Bennington cover “Polly”
ABC/Jeff NeiraChester Bennington‘s pre-Linkin Park band Grey Daze has unearthed video of the late musician performing a cover of Nirvana‘s “Polly.”
The clip shows a young, bespectacled Bennington singing along to the Nevermind track while another person strums an acoustic guitar, and the unseen cameraman cheers in the background.
“We found old footage of Chester singing Nirvana’s ‘Polly,’” Grey Daze writes in the video’s caption, along with the exploding head emoji.
To see if your mind will be blown, you can watch footage of the cover streaming now via the Grey Daze Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Grey Daze is releasing a new album called Amends, featuring newly recorded instrumentals accompanying Bennington’s original vocal takes, on June 26.
By Josh Johnson
